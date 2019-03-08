Microsoft could soon be refreshing the entry-level Surface Book 2 with a more powerful processor. At least according to discoveries made by WinFuture while looking at retailer listings related to the new device.

According to the data, the cheapest Surface Book 2 may be getting a quad-core Kaby Lake variant of the Intel Core i5-8350U. A nice upgrade from the current, seventh-generation dual-core i5-7300U processor on the model that we reviewed in 2017.

This CPU offers over 50 per cent better performance in multi-core tasks and includes a base clock of 1.7Ghz and a maximum boost clock speed of 3.6GHz. This is also the same processor used in the business variants of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6.

The move to a quad-core processor could bring a significant performance jump and make the Surface Book 2 an even more appealing option.

Otherwise, the specification of the new Surface Book 2 appears to be the same as the current model. There's going to be 8GB of RAM, the same 3000 x 2000 13.5-inch PixelSense display as well two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a Type-C port and an SD card reader.

This new, more powerful version is expected to be available in "the coming weeks" and should retail at around $1,499. In the meantime, the current model is being discounted by Microsoft, presumably in a bid to sell off the stock before launch.