  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft laptop news

Microsoft Surface Book 2 may be getting a performance upgrade in the coming weeks

|
Pocket-lint Microsoft Surface Book 2 may be getting a performance upgrade in the coming weeks
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

Microsoft could soon be refreshing the entry-level Surface Book 2 with a more powerful processor. At least according to discoveries made by WinFuture while looking at retailer listings related to the new device. 

According to the data, the cheapest Surface Book 2 may be getting a quad-core Kaby Lake variant of the Intel Core i5-8350U. A nice upgrade from the current, seventh-generation dual-core i5-7300U processor on the model that we reviewed in 2017.

This CPU offers over 50 per cent better performance in multi-core tasks and includes a base clock of 1.7Ghz and a maximum boost clock speed of 3.6GHz. This is also the same processor used in the business variants of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The move to a quad-core processor could bring a significant performance jump and make the Surface Book 2 an even more appealing option. 

Otherwise, the specification of the new Surface Book 2 appears to be the same as the current model. There's going to be 8GB of RAM, the same 3000 x 2000 13.5-inch PixelSense display as well two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a Type-C port and an SD card reader. 

This new, more powerful version is expected to be available in "the coming weeks" and should retail at around $1,499. In the meantime, the current model is being discounted by Microsoft, presumably in a bid to sell off the stock before launch. 

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Book 2 may be getting a performance upgrade in the coming weeks
Intel Ice Lake 10th generation Core processors: Everything you need to know
Best portable external drives for your Mac or PC: Smallest, fastest and best value
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 with Nvidia RTX review: A slim gaming machine with ray tracing smarts
USB 4 specs and features: Everything you need to know about the new double-speed USB
Which is the best Microsoft Surface laptop or tablet for you?