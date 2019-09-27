Microsoft will host an event soon to announce, presumably, Surface devices.

The company recently invited the media to this event in New York City, and although the invite itself didn't reveal much (other than the time and location), it did tease an outline of the Microsoft Surface logo. So, if we had to guess, this is likely a Surface hardware event. Microsoft typically debuts new Surface devices in the autumn, anyway, so it's not like we're stretching our imagination here.

Microsoft's Surface event will be held Wednesday 2 October 2019 at 10am ET. Here are the different local times:

San Francisco: 7am on 2 October

7am on 2 October Denver: 8am on 2 October

8am on 2 October New York: 10am on 2 October

10am on 2 October London: 3pm on 2 October

3pm on 2 October Paris: 4pm on 2 October

4pm on 2 October Berlin: 4pm on 2 October

4pm on 2 October Beijing: 10pm on 2 October

10pm on 2 October Tokyo: 11pm on 2 October

11pm on 2 October Moscow: 5pm on 2 October

5pm on October New Delhi: 7:30pm on 2 October

7:30pm on 2 October Cape Town: 4pm on 2 October

4pm on 2 October Sydney: 12am on 3 October

The event will be live-streamed from this Microsoft Surface event page. We hope to embed the video here once it becomes available.

Microsoft has already teased that we can expect new devices and "experiences" at its event. How vague, right?

We could see Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface device. It has been working on this device, codenamed Centaurus, for at least two years. It's meant to be the first of a new slate of hybrids due out in 2020. Microsoft internally demoed it earlier this year, previewing a "sizzle video for new Surface devices and dual-screen prototype hardware". Employees reportedly formed long lines to look at the device.

The last we heard, Microsoft wanted to release its dual-screen Surface in 2020. Perhaps Microsoft will preview it soon? However, ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, who knows Redmond inside and out, said Microsoft likely won't introduce it yet.

Although everyone probably wants to see Centaurus most, in actuality, Microsoft will likely only introduce updates to its Surface laptop and tablet lineup. There are rumours floating around about a new Intel-based Surface Pro 2-in-1 with USB-C, an AMD-based Surface Laptop, a new Intel-based Surface Laptop, a new ARM-based Surface device, and even an upgraded Surface Hub called Surface Hub 2X.

Microsoft could introduce a Surface-branded portable speaker. It will reportedly be business-focused and built around Microsoft Teams. ZDNet said it also could be used with "Teams for Life," an rumoured version of Teams for families.

Microsoft has been rumoured to be developing a pared-down version of Windows 10 to compete with ChromeOS. Called "Windows Lite" OS, it's expected to power Microsoft's dual-screen Centaurus as well as other third-party devices.