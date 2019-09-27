Microsoft will host an event soon to announce, presumably, Surface devices.
The company recently invited the media to this event in New York City, and although the invite itself didn't reveal much (other than the time and location), it did tease an outline of the Microsoft Surface logo. So, if we had to guess, this is likely a Surface hardware event. Microsoft typically debuts new Surface devices in the autumn, anyway, so it's not like we're stretching our imagination here.
When is Microsoft's event?
Microsoft's Surface event will be held Wednesday 2 October 2019 at 10am ET. Here are the different local times:
- San Francisco: 7am on 2 October
- Denver: 8am on 2 October
- New York: 10am on 2 October
- London: 3pm on 2 October
- Paris: 4pm on 2 October
- Berlin: 4pm on 2 October
- Beijing: 10pm on 2 October
- Tokyo: 11pm on 2 October
- Moscow: 5pm on 2 October
- New Delhi: 7:30pm on 2 October
- Cape Town: 4pm on 2 October
- Sydney: 12am on 3 October
How to watch Microsoft's event online
The event will be live-streamed from this Microsoft Surface event page. We hope to embed the video here once it becomes available.
What to expect from Microsoft's event
Microsoft has already teased that we can expect new devices and "experiences" at its event. How vague, right?
Dual-screen Centaurus
We could see Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface device. It has been working on this device, codenamed Centaurus, for at least two years. It's meant to be the first of a new slate of hybrids due out in 2020. Microsoft internally demoed it earlier this year, previewing a "sizzle video for new Surface devices and dual-screen prototype hardware". Employees reportedly formed long lines to look at the device.
The last we heard, Microsoft wanted to release its dual-screen Surface in 2020. Perhaps Microsoft will preview it soon? However, ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, who knows Redmond inside and out, said Microsoft likely won't introduce it yet.
Surface laptops and tablets
Although everyone probably wants to see Centaurus most, in actuality, Microsoft will likely only introduce updates to its Surface laptop and tablet lineup. There are rumours floating around about a new Intel-based Surface Pro 2-in-1 with USB-C, an AMD-based Surface Laptop, a new Intel-based Surface Laptop, a new ARM-based Surface device, and even an upgraded Surface Hub called Surface Hub 2X.
Surface portable speaker
Microsoft could introduce a Surface-branded portable speaker. It will reportedly be business-focused and built around Microsoft Teams. ZDNet said it also could be used with "Teams for Life," an rumoured version of Teams for families.
Windows Lite OS
Microsoft has been rumoured to be developing a pared-down version of Windows 10 to compete with ChromeOS. Called "Windows Lite" OS, it's expected to power Microsoft's dual-screen Centaurus as well as other third-party devices.