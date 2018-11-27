Microsoft has filed a new patent, and by doing so, it may have revealed some information about a future Surface Pro device.

Spotted by Dutch blog Windows United, the patent shows a redesigned Surface Pro Type Cover and includes details about cutting the Surface Pro keyboard to create a thinner version. Microsoft also considered integrating the trackpad into the circuit board used for the keyboard. In other words, the patent suggests Microsoft is thinking about making the Surface slimmer by making various changes to its Type Cover accessory.

The patent does not specifically mention that, but the overview points to Microsoft developing a device that is both slimmer and lighter. It also notes ways for conserving space, and “not requiring additional space and additional components within a device chassis for a separate touch input device". But, obviously, not all patents come to fruition. So this could all amount to nothing but wishful thinking on our part.

Still, there is talk about a drastically different Surface device in the works. ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, a well-respected Microsoft reporter, has said a redesigned Surface Pro with USB C ports and thinner bezels might arrive sometime next year. The Verge also said the device should have a more rounded design - like the Surface Go - and that it will launch by the end of 2019.