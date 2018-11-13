Microsoft is re-releasing its Windows 10 October 2018 Update. But only a small number of users can install it at launch.

The company originally released the major software update to Windows 10 this past October, but bugs forced Microsoft to pull it offline shortly after. Several Windows 10 users had reported missing files after the update was installed - even though Microsoft had released the update to beta testers beforehand and received feedback from them. Now, more than a month after being pulled, the update is generally available to consumers.

“In addition to extensive internal validation, we have taken time to closely monitor feedback and diagnostic data from our Windows Insiders and from the millions of devices on the Windows 10 October Update, and we have no further evidence of data loss,” Microsoft’s John Cable, director of program management for Windows servicing and delivery, explained in a blog post detailing Microsoft's newly implemented quality checks.

As of 13 November 2018, Windows 10 October 2018 Update will rollout via Windows Update - but only for a few users. And those people will need to manually check for the update in order to install it. “If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we will not install the update until that issue is resolved, even if you ‘Check for updates,’ so you avoid encountering any related problems,” Cable said.

Keep in mind Microsoft is sticking to its twice-yearly update schedule, and some critics have claimed the aggressive schedule is to blame for quality issues. For instance, earlier this year, Microsoft delayed its April 2018 Windows 10 Update due to a so-called Blue Screen of Death issue.

You can read more about the latest update, Windows 10 October 2018 Update, including what new features it's supposed to bring, from here.