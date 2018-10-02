Microsoft is holding "a moment of your time" event in New York City, where it is has announced an updated Surface Pro all-in-one PC.

The Surface Studio, originally introduced in October 2016, hasn't had any meaningful updates since its debut. Now, Microsoft is unveiling the second generation, officially called Surface Studio 2. It has the same size 28-inch display, but it's supposedly 38 percent brighter than the previous model and has 22 percent more contrast. The Surface Studio 2's display also boasts a whopping 213.5 million pixels.

Alongside the new display are upgraded internals that help make it the “fastest Surface ever". There’s 50 percent more graphics power, due to NVIDIA's next-generation Pascal graphics, and there's Intel’s eighth-generation processors tucked inside. To be honest, the updated Surface Studio 2 looks very similar to the original model. But it does offer USB-C support, and Surface Dial support is back.

It comes with the latest Surface Pen, too. If this interests you, it starts at $3,499 and is available to preorder from 2 October.

Here is a promo video on the new device:

