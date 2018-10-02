Microsoft is holding "a moment of your time" event in New York City, where it is unveiling refreshes to its Surface lineup.

First up, the company is equipping its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with new processors and matte black colour options, among other things. It is keeping the Surface Connect port on both devices. Although these are minor hardware updates, they're much anticipated, and Microsoft is really focusing on how they will help you to be more productive at home or work and while on the go.

Announcing the all-new #SurfacePro6 — faster than ever with the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor. Now in Black and Platinum. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/NyIJhzhsgn — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2018

The new Surface Pro is technically called Surface Pro 6. Microsoft last updated the Surface Pro (the fifth-generation model) in June 2017 with 7th-generation Intel Core M3, i5, or i7 processors. This latest refresh comes with updated eighth-generation Intel Core CPUs combined with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can get it in not only the new matte black colour, but also in the standard platinum.

While it kept the USB-A style ports, its display is improved to 267ppi, and there's an autofocusing 8-megapixel camera for videochatting and Windows Hello login. As for the new Surface Laptop, it is called Surface Laptop 2, and it is supposed to be 85 percent faster than the original and has 50 per cent faster graphics. It, too, has Intel's eighth-generation Core processors, and no USB-A ports, oddly.

Leave your charger behind. The new #SurfaceLaptop2 is the stylish way to work and play on one charge. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/FEg6jVoUIO — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2018

The display is still 13.5 inches, but it has a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The laptop honestly looks identical to the original, except for the new black colour. The Surface Pro 6 with Core i5 starts at $899, while the Surface Laptop 2 starts at $999. They'll both be available on 16 October.

You can preorder them from 2 October.

Here are some promo videos on the new devices:

For more information about what Microsoft is announcing in New York City on 2 October, check out Pocket-lint's round-up here.

We also have this handy guide about Microsoft's existing Surface lineup: