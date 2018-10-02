Microsoft's "a moment of your time" event in New York City is now over. It announced several product updates and new hardware.

From a new Surface Pro 6 to the roll out of Windows 10 October 2018 Update to PC devices, Microsoft had plenty to talk about during the show. In all, there were updates to three Surface devices, new headphones announced, and the next major version of Windows 10 released.

Here's everything you missed.

Microsoft held its Surface event on 2 October at 4pm ET in New York City. It lasted a little more than an hour long.

No. There was no live stream.

Surface Pro 6 hybrid announced

Surface Laptop 2 clamshell announced

Surface Studio 2 all-in-one announced

Surface Headphones announced

Windows 10 October 2018 Update released

Surface All Access payment plan announced

Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 6 hybrid and Surface Laptop 2 clamshell with new Intel chips and a new matte black colour option. Both devices are updates to last year's models and are available to preorder from 2 October. It also announced the Surface Studio 2 all-in-one PC, an update to the Surface Studio, which comes with an improved display. It, too, is available to preorder from 2 October.

Last, for hardware, it announced all-new Surface Headphones with noise cancelling tech and support for voice commands. These will launch around the holidays. The final major announcement was the launch of the next major update to Windows 10, called the October 2018 Update. It is rolling out now, but won't get a broad roll out until 9 October, after which it'll take a while before reaching all Windows 10 users.

The company also debuted Surface All Access. This is a new payment option that, for a monthly fee, will net you a Surface device and access to Office 365. Pricing starts at $25 per month but depends on the hardware you want (Surface Go, Book 2, Pro, Laptop, or Studio). Most of the bundles aren’t available until 16 October, when Microsoft’s new hardware launches, so you'll be getting the newest versions then.

For more details, see:

Check out Microsoft's blog post here for details.