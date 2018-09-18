Microsoft could launch Surface Laptop 2 in black next month

Microsoft is getting ready to launch new Surface hardware next month, and one of those devices could be a black Surface Laptop 2.

The company has avoided using black colours since it launched the Surface RT years ago in a black “VaporMg” magnesium alloy. Instead, it has used a silver "platinum" colour, starting with the Surface 2 and extending on through to other Surface devices now available. However, it does offer colourful Type Covers, and even the Surface Laptop is now available in platinum, gold, blue, and burgundy.

Windows United has now claimed Microsoft will soon launch black Surface models, and Thurrott said this colour will specifically come to Surface Laptop 2 and an updated Surface Pro. Microsoft is expected to roll out updated models of the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro at an event in New York City on 2 October. They will likely feature Intel’s latest processors, support for USB-C, and now, a new black colour.

This will mark the first time a Surface Pro has been available in a new colour. Pocket-lint will cover Microsoft’s event next month, so stay tuned to our Microsoft hub for the latest news on Surface and more. The company will likely also discuss new software and Windows 10 updates.