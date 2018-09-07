  Surprise! Microsoft is holding a Surface event on 2 October

One week before Google unveils its next Pixel phone in New York City, Microsoft will be there holding its own hardware event.

The company has announced an autumn press event in New York City next month. The invite asks the media for "a moment of your time", and says the event will start at 4pm ET on 2 October. To be clear, Microsoft hasn't confirmed it will announce new devices at this event, but several rumours from the past few months have claimed the company wanted to hold a hardware event this autumn.

Also, ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, who has a great track record when it comes to revealing Microsoft news, said she's heard Microsoft will likely update its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Intel 8th-generation processors and new USB-C ports. The company has also been developing a "Surface-branded headset, similar to the Jabra Evolve", and this could debut, too. Microsoft might also cover software there.

There should be news about Windows, Office, and other Microsoft products and services. The next version of Windows 10, Cortana, Outlook, OneNote, To-Do, all of which have consumer appeal, will likely get some air time. We might even see some Xbox news and games featured.

We suspect hardware will be the star of the show. Microsoft has reportedly been working on a major redesign for the Surface Pro, but that might not appear. It’s also been two years since Microsoft unveiled its Surface Studio, the all-in-one PC, so that's due for an update.