Microsoft has announced some new details about the next major version of Windows 10, including what it's called and when you can get it.

Previously codenamed Redstone 5, the update is now called “Windows 10 October 2018 Update”. It will arrive this October, Microsoft said. And it will bring several new features, like a cloud clipboard that syncs across your devices, a dark File Explorer, a refreshed snipping tool, Microsoft Edge improvements, and more. This update follows the Windows 10 April 2018 Update that released earlier this year.

Microsoft should be done the development aspect of the October update this September, which means we think it'll be made available to Windows Insiders by early October. At some point during the month, it should launch for regular consumers. At that point, Microsoft will begin focusing on the next update, likely to arrive in April 2019, though the company hasn't said what major features it will include.

We do know it's already testing it, however. Keep in mind Microsoft has promised twice-yearly updates for Windows 10, so this is no surprise.