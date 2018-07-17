  1. Home
This Microsoft Surface Pro offer is a steal - saving £380

|
- Is this the best Amazon Prime Day deal ever?

One of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen involves the Surface Pro - and it's also been one of Amazon UK's best sellers as well.

You can get the Core i5, 8GB version of the Pro with Type Cover and 128GB SSD for £749.99. That's a saving of £379! But hurry - because it's a Prime Day deal you'll need to act today.

The Surface Laptop isn't included in the round of deals. We are expecting the Surface Pro to get a refresh at some point this year, so these discounts could be a precursor to that. The Surface Go was recently launched, but we haven't yet seen that device for review. 

Microsoft also recently launched the definitely not that cheap Surface Precision Mouse, available from the Microsoft Store for £99.99. It can be used with either Bluetooth wireless or a wired connection.

It can work and switch seamlessly up to three different PCs. Special pricing is available for eligible students, parents and teachers.

Can't decide which Surface device to go for? Then check out our guide to deciding which Microsoft Surface device is best for you.

And you can also find out which is the best laptop, too. 

