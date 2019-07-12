This Microsoft Surface Book 2 offer is a steal - save £300

One of the best pre-Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen involves the Surface Book 2 - one of our favourite performance laptops.

You can get the Core i5, 8GB version of the Surface Book 2 with 128GB SSD for £849.99. That's a saving of £300!

There's no information on how long Microsoft is going to offer the laptop at such a great price, but expect it to be a fairly short window to get your hands on it. The device uses the 7th generation Core i5, which is still a powerful CPU.

We are expecting the Surface Book 2 to get a refresh later in the year, so this discount could be a precursor to that - but we're not expecting the new model to have a major redesign and it could just be that it gets a speed bump internally.

However, we are expecting the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop to get more of a revamp with USB-C compatibility.

You can also check out the Surface Book 2 prices from other retailers right here:

