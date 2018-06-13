Trio of Microsoft Surface devices leak out, including foldable tablet

Information regarding a trio of new Microsoft Surface devices has leaked out, courtesy of Brad Sams at Thurrott. Sams has been able to lay his eyes on some internal documents relating to Microsoft's plans for the Surface brand, which reveal codenames and the products they relate to. Not a lot of information is given for each product, but this is just a confirmation that they are in the pipeline.

Perhaps the biggest revelation from the documents is that a device known as Andromeda is on the cards. We've seen this codename pop up a few times before and it has always referred to a foldable device, or a "digital pocket notebook". The device has been previously rumoured to have calling and texting capabilities too. The documentation seen by Sams says this Andromeda device is scheduled for launch in 2018. Exciting stuff indeed.

Microsoft says that once it releases its own device, OEMs will release their versions soon after. Could one of them be the alleged Dell Surface Phone seen last month? We now suspect that device won't be called Surface Phone, but we do believe Dell is making its own version of the Andromeda device.

Microsoft plans to launch an updated Surface Tablet, known internally as Libra, before the year is out. This new tablet will likely be the low-cost option that was leaked by Bloomberg earlier this year and one that Microsoft hopes will better compete with the likes of the Apple iPad. The cheaper Surface Tablet will likely feature a 10-inch screen, USB-C charging, Intel processors and Windows 10 Pro.

The company also has plans for a Surface Pro 6, known internally as Carmel, although a release date for this isn't listed. Microsoft has only recently introduced an LTE version of the Surface Pro 5, so launching a brand new model so soon seems unlikely. However, it's good to know one will eventually arrive.

Brad Sams is keen to point out that the documents he has seen have been created under the leadership of Terry Myerson, who is now leaving the company. Whoever takes over the position may well change these plans or worse still, cancel them. Our fingers are crossed they don't, and with this information now leaking out, we suspect it won't be long until we see more details leak out.