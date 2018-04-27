Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring

Following the discovery that Microsoft was planing a Spring Creators Update, the company has now revealed the official name of its next update to be the Windows 10 April 2018 update.

The update, due to be released on Monday 30 April, will bring with it a whole host of new features designed to make your working life a whole lot easier and to ultimately "give you back some of your greatest currency, your time".

Here are all the new features you can expect:

A new space called Timeline will be added to Windows 10 with the April 2018 update. Here, you will be able to see all the pages, documents and files you've looked at within the past 30 days to make finding a recent item that bit easier. Items are arranged by day, with the most recent items from earlier in the same day being at the top.

All files are searchable too, so if you know the name of the file, document, photo or video you're looking for, it will be easy to find again. You can even type in a keyword to the search bar to find previous Bing searches and you can also access pages or files you visited when using Microsoft Edge or Office 365 on an Android or iOS device.

Focus Assist is essentially a do not disturb mode. With it turned on, all incoming notifications will be muted, whether they be from social media, incoming emails or other messages. You can turn it on indefinitely, or set periods for it to be active. Whenever you turn it off, or it automatically turns off, you will be given a summary of all the notifications you missed, so you can catch up on them. If you have Focus Assist on, but you know you're expecting an important email to come through, you can choose specific contacts to still receive notifications from.

Microsoft is rolling out a number of new features to its Edge web browser with the April 2018 update, they're not huge changes, but they're sure to make an improvement when surfing the web. One new feature is a quick audio mute tool. When you open a new tab or page, audio or video may start playing immediately, but you can't always find where it's coming from to get rid of it. An audio icon will appear in the tab at the top of the page for you to simply click on and mute whatever's playing.

Microsoft is also introducing clutter-free printing, so that whenever you want to print a page from the web that has unnecessary images or extra text that will use up more paper, you can turn the feature on and print just the information you need. A new grammar tool will help those who struggle with reading by breaking up words into syllables, or highlighting nouns, adjectives and verbs. This feature works with any Reading View compatible page.

Microsoft's smart assistant Cortana can now be used to control various smart home products - smart thermostats for example, directly from your PC, although this feature is currently only available in the US.