Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know

It's been called several things including the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, the Windows 10 Spring update, and more.

But Microsoft is releasing what it has calls the Windows 10 April 2018 Update on Monday 30 April.

It's been delayed already so let's hope it doesn't get delayed any further because it will no longer be April!

This new Windows 10 update is no major update (like Windows XP Service Pack 2 if you remember that), but it will be worth having and - in true Microsoft-style - you're going to get it anyway.

The update was allegedly planned for release on 10 April - it didn't materialise. That's because Microsoft reportedly found a major but rare blocking bug in its code, which forced the software giant to postpone plans to release it to consumers. Microsoft was forced to postpone "version 1803", as it is otherwise known, until now.

So what's in the new Windows update? Here are a few of the top new features but there are various other enhancements to Photos and Windows Mixed Reality plus PC gaming tweaks and improved security.

This is the key feature of the new update, really. With Timeline, your Windows 10 PC enables you to go back in time up to 30 days to find your stuff whenever you were working on it. It's essentially a system rollback feature on steroids.

You can even pick up what you were doing if signed into your Microsoft account while using Microsoft Edge (you do use Edge, right?) or Office 365 on your iOS or Android device when you return to your Windows 10 PC.

There are various bits and pieces that have been changed within Edge as Microsoft tries to match other browsers on features. You can now mute and unmute tabs and save your card details securely (not your CVV code on the back, you'll still need to put that in each time just like you do if you store your card info on Google Chrome).

There's also a grammar tool for easier reading; Reading View can now also go full screen while web pages can be printed without clutter so your printer won't waste half its ink printing a banner ad on an email.

This one is going to be really very useful for those of us who get easily distracted by social media or emails. Microsoft says we lose a lot of time switching back onto tasks after, say a meeting (the average person needs about 23 minutes to regroup after being interrupted, it says).

You can turn on Focus Assist whenever you want to get things done without distraction or set it to come on at set times of the day - just like Airplane or Night Light you can turn this on from the Action Center in the bottom right of the taskbar.

When the session finishes, you see a summary of what came through when you were being productive. You can also choose if you don't mind being interrupted by certain people.

The only problem we can see with Focus Assist is that it will only remove notifications - it doesn't stop the root of the issue of distraction, which is that you can still access social media or read emails during a time of concentration.

Cortana Skills debuted last year and now you can manage smart home devices like Nest, but it's only available in the US and work with select home automation services for now. Microsoft has so much work to do to catch Cortana up to Siri, let alone Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Dictation has been significantly improved - simply press Win+H in any text field and start talking. We're looking forward to giving that a go next week.

We'll hear more about the future of Windows at Microsoft's Build 2018 developers conference the week after next.