Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug

Those hoping to see the Spring Creators Update hitting their Windows 10 PCs or laptops last Tuesday were disappointed. Even though the considerable update was allegedly planned for release on "Patch Tuesday" - 10 April - it didn't materialise.

That's because Microsoft reportedly found a major but rare blocking bug in its code, which forced the software giant to postpone plans to release it to consumers.

Instead, it is now said that "Version 1803", as it is otherwise known, will be coming in the next few weeks.

Zac Bowden at Windows Central claims that Microsoft will hold the update until the bug is fixed. That's a far better outcome than if the rollout had started before finding the issue.

Got some more info on this: Microsoft was going to rollout on April 10, but found a blocking bug over the weekend that was bad enough to hold the release. Not sure if bug was fixed in 17133.73 or if it'll come in another patch. RS4 will likely begin rollout in a couple weeks now. https://t.co/qxcbHCdPUo — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) April 10, 2018

The Windows Spring Creators Update is still unofficially titled for now, although evidence of it was found in test builds of the software at the beginning of March.

It might even be that we will have to wait until Microsoft's Build 2018 developers conference in May to find out more.