Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter

Microsoft has announced Easter price drops for certain Surface Book and Surface Pro models, available for a limited period.

The deals will be available from the Microsoft Store, Currys PC World and John Lewis.

The promotions run at various intervals between 28 March and 11 April and, as always, are available until stocks last.

The deals aren't on the very latest models, including the 13 and 15-inch versions of the Surface Book 2 that are now available to buy in the UK.

The Surface Laptop also isn't included in the round of deals. We are expecting the Surface Pro to get a refresh at some point this year, so these discounts could be a precursor to that.

Microsoft also recently launched the definitely not that cheap Surface Precision Mouse, available from the Microsoft Store for £99.99. It can be used with either Bluetooth wireless or a wired connection. It can work and switch seamlessly up to three different PCs. Special pricing is available for eligible students, parents and teachers.

