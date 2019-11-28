  1. Home
Get over £200 off the brand new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 this weekend

- The deals are on the very latest models

You can get some big money off the brand new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 during Black Friday and across this weekend. The deals are on the very latest models.

The deals will be available from the Microsoft Store in the UK and US. The promotions run until Cyber Monday (2 Dec) and, as always, are available until stocks last.

Save up to $300/£235 on Surface Laptop 3, from only $899/£899: One of the best ultraportable laptops out there, the Surface Laptop 3 finally adds USB-C. Get this deal from Microsoft Store US | Microsoft Store UK

Save up to $359/£225 on Surface Pro 7, from only $599/£719: If you just want the latest Surface Pro without accessories, it starts at a great price. Get this deal from Microsoft Store US | Microsoft Store UK

Save up to $430/£375 on Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundle, from only $599/£699: Most will want a Type Cover with their Surface Pro, and there are some good money-off bundle deals at the moment. Get this deal from Microsoft Store US | Microsoft Store UK

Can't decide which Surface device to go for? Then check out our guide to deciding which Microsoft Surface device is best for you.

And you can also find out which is the best laptop, too. 

