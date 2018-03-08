Microsoft's next Windows 10 update might be 'Spring Creators Update'

Microsoft wants to reuse the “Creators Update” name.

For its fifth major update to Windows 10, the software giant plans to use the "Creators Update" name for the third time. Confused? No worries. You see, there was the November Update, then the Anniversary Update, followed by Creators Update last spring and the Fall Creators Update last autumn. Now, "Windows 10 Spring Creators Update” has been discovered in the latest test builds of the software.

Microsoft has yet to officially name its next Windows 10 update, which is due out next month, but the "Spring Creators Update" moniker was originally spotted in Microsoft blog posts last year. We’ve asked Microsoft for a confirmation, but if we don't hear back, expect to learn more at Build 2018, when Microsoft is thought to unveil the OS with new features like Timeline, HDR, and Fluent Design changes.

Remember, the company previously promised to majorly update Windows 10 twice a year, each year. The updates will arrive around March and around September and will be serviced and supported for 18 months. Microsoft is already testing another update, codenamed Redstone 5, which is coming later this year. That looks like it might include tabs in File Explorer and other apps.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.