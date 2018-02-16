The supercharged 15-inch Surface Book 2 is now available in the UK

The 15-inch version of the Surface Book 2 is now available to buy in the UK from the official Microsoft Store, John Lewis and Currys PC World.

We've played with this thing and it is a beast, with up to 17 hours of battery life and Intel's latest generation Core i7 processors. It isn't the lightest though at nearly 2kg; it's certainly not an ultraportable device.

The new Surface Book 2 features a more powerful Nvidia graphics chip in the base (it uses Intel graphics in the tablet part when it is detached) to drive the beautiful 15-inch PixelSense display.

The available Surface Book 2 15-inch models are:

Intel Core i7, 16GB memory, 512GB storage, dedicated Nvidia graphics - £2,749

Intel Core i7, 16GB memory, 1TB storage, dedicated Nvidia graphics - £3,149

We'll need to test it ourselves to check on the battery life and performance for sure; n the meantime, you can always check out our review of the 13-inch Surface Book 2.

The Surface Book 2 15-inch was previously only available in the US. As well as the UK, Surface Book 2 15-inch is now also available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland. All these territories already have the 13-inch version of the Surface Book 2.

Microsoft also recently launched the Surface Precision Mouse for either wired or Bluetooth connection. It can work and switch seamlessly up to three different PCs.

The Surface Precision Mouse is available from the Microsoft Store for £99.99. Special pricing is also available for eligible students, parents and teachers.

Of course, there are also several other Surface devices (Surface Pro, Surface Laptop and Surface Studio in addition to Surface Book 2) and we can also help decide which Microsoft Surface device is best for you. And don't forget to check out our guide to the best laptop.