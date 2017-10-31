Microsoft introduces Surface Pro with LTE connectivity, launches 1 December for business customers

Microsoft has announced a revised version of the Surface Pro 2-in-1 convertible it launched earlier in the year, with the latest model adopting LTE connectivity so you can ensure you can carry on working wherever you are.

Microsoft is targeting the new Surface Pro LTE initially at business customers, who will be able be able to get their hands on one from December this year, but it should be available to all customers in 2018.

Make no mistake, the Surface Pro LTE is a seriously hardcore machine. It has a CAT 9 modem to make it the "fastest LTE-enabled laptop in its class" and has 20 bands of LTE support, so it's unlikely you'll ever be without a connection.

Full specs and UK pricing details of the Surface Pro LTE still remain thin on the ground, despite having its global unveiling at Microsoft's Future Decoded event in London on 31 October.

Panos Panay, corporate VP of Microsoft devices did however confirm it will arrive on 1 December with an Intel Core i5 processor, rather than an i7. This is because the i7 requires a fan to operate, while the i5 can go without. It's the LTE-enabled hardware that takes the fan's place.

There will be two versions of the Surface Pro LTE, one with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, while another will get 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, US pricing comes in at $1,149 and $1,449 respectively.

Other features of the Surface Pro LTE will be the same at the non-LTE variant, including touchscreen and support for the Surface Pen. Microsoft hasn't said how long the battery of the LTE version will last, so for now we'll assume it will have the same claimed 13.5 hours, however in our review of the non-LTE version, we weren't able to match the claims.