Office 2019 is the next version of Microsoft Office, coming next year

Microsoft is readying a major update to Office.

While at its Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida, Microsoft announced the next release of its Office productivity suite. Called Office 2019, it'll arrive in the second half of 2018 and consist of all the usual apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as well as server versions of Exchange, SharePoint, and Skype for Business.

The difference between Office 365, which is a continually-updated, cloud-based version of Office, and the upcoming Office 2019, is that the latter be aimed at people who aren't ready to move to the cloud. It also includes features for enterprise users who use Excel and PowerPoint, as well as features that IT departments will love.

Microsoft highlighted service enhancements that include updates to IT manageability, usability, voice, and security. As for the regular consumer, Microsoft discussed new Windows Ink-related features in Office 2019, like pressure sensitivity, tilt effects, and ink replay, all of which will allow you to jot notes and draw on documents.

There's also new formulas and charts for powerful data analysis in Excel. In other words, Microsoft has made it clear that Office 2019 will cater to businesses that aren’t using Office 365, but it'll still have features for everybody else. The company said it will detail more features in Office 2019 in the coming months.

Keep in mind that if you use Office 365, you shouldn't get too excited about Office 2019, because you already have - and get first - the latest Office features.