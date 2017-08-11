You might want to read this before you buy a Microsoft Surface device

Uh-oh. Microsoft has some explaining to do.

Consumer Reports, which is known for its trustworthy product testing and thorough write-ups, has removed its “recommended” badge from Microsoft’s entire lineup of Surface laptops, which includes devices like the Surface Book, which we gave 4/5 stars. It recently surveyed 90,000 Surface owners and subsequently discovered that Microsoft's hardware is “significantly less reliable than most other brands".

A whopping 25 per cent of Surface users have “problems by the end of the second year of ownership", and those problems include hiccups like shutdowns, freezing, and poor touchscreen response. The survey included 41,304 new Microsoft laptops purchased between 2014 and the first quarter of 2017. Just check out the results below. You'll notice Apple is at the top, with the least "estimate breakage rate".

As for what Microsoft thinks, well, it has already issued a response, saying to Reuters: “We don’t believe these findings accurately reflect Surface owners’ true experiences or capture the performance and reliability improvements made with every Surface generation."

Yikes.