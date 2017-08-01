Microsoft Surface Plus explained: Upgrade and finance your device now

Microsoft has launched an upgrade program for Surface devices.

Called Surface Plus, the program is now live for customers in the US. The idea is that, as a member of this program, you can spread the cost of a new Surface device over two years. It's a lot like a smartphone contract in the US, with a 24-month payment plan at zero per cent APR for the first two years, followed by 19.99 per cent APR for the remainder of the term. You can also upgrade devices after 18 months.

Here's what you need to know about Surface Plus.

The Surface Plus program has been described by Microsoft as a "flexible financing" option available exclusively in the US at Microsoft Stores and online at Microsoft.com. It covers the Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, Surface Book, and Surface Studio. Anyone can enroll to purchase either of these devices from Microsoft on a 24-month payment at zero per cent APR for the first two years.

You can also upgrade to the latest Surface device after just 18 months. Surface Plus comes with complementary service and support from Microsoft Stores. Microsoft said Surface training and health check as well as a year of free in-store support and technical assistance are included in Surface Plus. You even have the option to add the Microsoft Complete extended service plan, if desired.

Microsoft is also launching a business version of Surface Plus that allows businesses to choose from a range of Surface devices, including the 55-inch Surface Hub. It offers more flexibility on the length of contracts, with the ability to choose between 18-, 24-, or 30-month periods. Businesses will be able to upgrade devices after 12 months or 18 months, depending on the contract term.

Surface Plus is available now in the US. There's no word yet on whether it'll arrive to the UK or other markets.

You can visit your nearest Microsoft Store or enroll online.

Check out Microsoft's blog post for more details.