Microsoft will hold another event one week after its October event

This is interesting: Microsoft has scheduled two events one week apart.

The company is holding an event in New York City on 26 October, when it's expected to unveil new hardware, including an all-in-one Surface PC. It might also announce some Xbox and Windows 10 news. But don't expect too much news in terms of software, because Microsoft has sent invites to the media for another New York City event. This one, which will be held 2 November, will supposedly focus on software and the Office suite.

CEO Satya Nadella, Office CVP Kirk Koenigsbauer, and "special guests" will be there to discuss how Microsoft will "empower every team to achieve more", which suggests the event will be very business-targeted. However, because Nadella is making an appearance, we can expect something interesting. ZDNet speculated Microsoft might show off its Facebook Workplace and Slack competitor, Skype Teams.

Microsoft owns Skype, and it doesn't like that Slack is currently dominating in the messaging software space for large teams, so the company is reportedly getting ready to do something about it. According to MSPowerUser, Microsoft is developing a new messaging software that offers much of the same functionality found in Slack. The project is called Skype Teams, and it's geared toward businesses, large teams, newsrooms, and more.

Microsoft's two-hour event will likely also cover Office/Office 365 commercial products. Microsoft officials aren't being too forthcoming at the moment, so stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Microsoft hub for the latest details.