Microsoft October Event: All the announcements that matter

Microsoft invited the media to an event in New York City, where it introduced new devices and made a number of announcements relating to Windows 10.

There are updates for Xbox, treats for gamers, lots of talk about 3D and VR, as well as the introduction of a whole load of new and updated hardware.

Here's everything from Microsoft's October event that matters.

Microsoft held its event on 26 October in New York. The video on demand stream will be available from the company's website, at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/octoberevent, or just watch the 90-second summary.

Microsoft announced the Surface Studio, a new all-in-one PC that's designed to rival and beat Apple's iMac, with Microsoft saying that it's designed around you, to "take you to your most creative place".

The new Surface Studio is a touchscreen all-in-one PC, offering a huge 28-inch PixelSense display that's really thin, with all the hardware sitting in the base. The screen can be set at any angle, designed to let you draw, sketch, create anything you want.

It supports Surface Pen and a new Surface Dial, a couple of tools that designers will be able to use to interact, with the Dial working both as a desktop device, as well as on the screen itself. Surface Studio will be available to pre-order from 26 October, costing $2,999.

Microsoft today announced a new version of the Surface Book, appropriately called the Surface Book i7. This is the most powerful iteration of the versatile device, equipped with more power, designed to reduce lag, increase frame rates to give the best Surface Book experience so far.

That brings with it more battery life but keeps that great 13.5-inch detachable display and same design as previously, but reconfigured as a more powerful device.

The new Surface Book i7 is available for pre-order, priced at $2,399.

3D creation

Microsoft confirmed the next update for Windows 10, and that it's going to be called the Creator Update. Much of focus of Creator Update is on things like 3D content creation, with a new version of Paint, called Paint 3D, designed to let you create scenes like never before.

There's support for 3D experiences designed to span VR and AR for use with HoloLens, through VR headsets via HoloTour or just in the Edge browser. Microsoft also showed-off smartphone-based 3D scanning, using a regular Windows Phone, no special hardware required.

MyPeople

Creator Update will also change around how contacts are handled, designed to make things people-centric on the desktop, allowing you to easily share and move between forms of communication, centred around the person you're talking to. The idea is that an SMS message from a friend can be used to immediately access emails from that person, making it easy to work around people rather than applications.

Game broadcasting

One of the updates that's coming in Creator Update is game broadcasting, with Beam including in Windows 10. This will allow you to easily share your gaming from your PC or Xbox.

The Windows 10 Creator Update will coming in early 2017.

Looking to boost the entertainment skills of the Xbox One, Microsoft confirmed that bitstream audio would support Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos will mean you'll be able to get even more immersive sound, so if you've got Dolby Atmos Blu-rays, you'll be able to enjoy the full soundscape via your audio system from your Xbox. Announced in relation to Xbox One S, we're guessing it's coming to Xbox One too.

While Microsoft has been pushing HoloLens, one of the announcements today was for a range or more traditional VR headsets from Microsoft partners. Naming HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and Acer, the usual Windows PC suspects, as manufacturers, Microsoft said that they will be launching VR headsets to work with Windows 10.

Microsoft talked about how these would support 3D environments created in Windows 10 and demonstrated via HoloTour. The encouraging thing is that these headsets are said to cost $299, but there's still a lot we don't know about them, such as the technical specs or requirements.

What we suspect is that they'll work with Xbox One, creating a rival to PS VR, although we're seeking confirmation on that.