Microsoft is holding a hardware-focused event on 26 October

Microsoft has sent invites to the media for an autumn hardware event.

The event is happening on 26 October at 10 am ET in New York City. Pocket-lint's press invite is stamped with an "Imagine what you'll do" tagline, as are other versions of the invite that are floating around.

According to ZDNet, which said the theme of the event will be "The next chapter in the Windows story", we can expect OEM devices, Microsoft Surface device news, and some gaming updates. A Surface Phone is not expected until sometime later, if Microsoft doesn't ditch the project, and Microsoft officials already confirmed there'd be no new Band this year.

Previous reports have claimed Microsoft is readying three all-in-one PC desktops and that it would hold a hardware event in late October to launch them. These Surface-branded devices currently go by the codename Cardinal, might come in 21-inch, 24-inch, and 27-inch screen sizes, and likely use the same Perceptive Pixel screen tech found in Surface Hub.

Apart from the all-in-one Surface PCs, Microsoft will primarily spotlight new hardware such as laptops and tablets from Windows 10 device manufacturers. Other Surface devices, including the recently leaked Surface keyboard and mouse, should appear at the autumn event as well. We also might hear news on the next Windows 10 "Redstone 2" update.

Minor refreshes to existing Surface tablets is plausible too. However, the Surface Book 2, Surface Pro 5, and Atom-based Surface 3 probably won't debut this calendar year. The Verge claimed the company isn't planning to update its Surface Pro 4 or Surface Book devices at the autumn event, because it will unveil laptops and devices from OEMs instead.

Microsoft will also focus on its vision for the future of Windows 10, such as new features in Windows 10 (it reportedly plans to introduce via two major software updates next year), as well as some Xbox-related announcements. Those new Windows 10 features will tie into its Xbox gaming strategy.

