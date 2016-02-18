Microsoft Surface Book out now: Buy it today in the UK, price from £1300

It's official: Surface Book has arrived in the UK and it's now available to buy.

When Microsoft announced availability during its big Windows 10 hardware love-in, there was one device missing from the selection that was confirmed for the UK: Surface Book.

Surface Book is the company's home-grown laptop, sitting alongside the Surface Pro 4 for those who want something that's more like a conventional laptop and less like a super tablet.

It is also a 2-in-1, with a removable display, but offers a substantial keyboard and trackpad, rather than a cover that's doing the same job.

The biggest talking point about the Surface Book is undoubtedly the fancy hinge at the back, but then there's plenty of power, a great display and support for the Surface Pen too.

Microsoft has announced that from Thursday 18 February the Surface Book is available to buy from £1300.

You can order the Surface Book directly from the Microsoft Store or you can head into Currys PC World, John Lewis, Selfridges, Harrods, Amazon or onto very.co.uk to pick one up.

The prices start from £1300 and for that you get Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

What if you're not in the UK? Fret not, Surface Book is also going to be available in: Austria, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland, as well as additional retailers in Australia.

