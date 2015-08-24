Microsoft Surface Pro 4, Lumia 950, 950 XL, Band expected at 19 October launch event

The rumour mill is strongly suggesting Microsoft will be holding a hardware launch event in October that will see the Surface Pro 4, Band 2 and two new Lumias launched.

The event's timing and content were leaked by Chinese site WPDang. The Verge confirmed there would be a multiple hardware launch event coming and now it has been suggested by a tip to Nokia Power User that the date will be 19 October.

The Verge suggests Microsoft could use this event to launch its latest Surface Pro 4 tablet. There have also been rumours of a Microsoft Surface Phone, so perhaps that could also make an appearance - presuming it doesn't get launched at IFA in September.

Also expected are two new Lumia smartphones, the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL. These have been leaked quite a bit so seem likely to appear.

The new Microsoft Band 2 is also expected soon, although very little is known about it. Here's hoping it's more comfortable than the first but still crams in all the sensor hardware.

Microsoft is holding a Windows 10-related hardware event at IFA in September. But since high-end devices aren't expected there, the October event seems the likely place to launch all the new Windows 10 hardware.

