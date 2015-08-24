  1. Home
  Laptops
  Laptop news
  Microsoft laptop news

Microsoft Surface Pro 4, Lumia 950, 950 XL, Band expected at 19 October launch event

The rumour mill is strongly suggesting Microsoft will be holding a hardware launch event in October that will see the Surface Pro 4, Band 2 and two new Lumias launched.

The event's timing and content were leaked by Chinese site WPDang. The Verge confirmed there would be a multiple hardware launch event coming and now it has been suggested by a tip to Nokia Power User that the date will be 19 October.

The Verge suggests Microsoft could use this event to launch its latest Surface Pro 4 tablet. There have also been rumours of a Microsoft Surface Phone, so perhaps that could also make an appearance - presuming it doesn't get launched at IFA in September.

Also expected are two new Lumia smartphones, the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL. These have been leaked quite a bit so seem likely to appear.

READ: Microsoft Lumia 950 XL flagship leak: 2K, USB Type-C, 20MP PureView camera and more

The new Microsoft Band 2 is also expected soon, although very little is known about it. Here's hoping it's more comfortable than the first but still crams in all the sensor hardware.

Microsoft is holding a Windows 10-related hardware event at IFA in September. But since high-end devices aren't expected there, the October event seems the likely place to launch all the new Windows 10 hardware.

READ: Windows Surface Mobile 'Juggernaut Alpha' leaks: QHD, 4GB, wireless charging, 21MP PureView and more 

