Microsoft Windows 10 to launch in late July, says AMD

The release of Windows 10 has been eagerly awaited for far too long and only now is a date finally being teased.

According to AMD, Microsoft's Windows 10 will become available to the public from late July this year.

AMD CEO, Lisa Su, revealed the date when responding to a question on inventory plans. She replied: "With the Windows 10 launch at the end of July, we are watching sort of the impact of that on the back-to-school season, and expect that it might have a bit of a delay to the normal back-to-school season inventory build-up."

Until now Microsoft has simply said that Windows 10 would be coming "this summer" to 190 countries in 111 languages. This suggests the late July release will be international, going out to everyone at the same time.

Of course there is a chance that this statement from AMD could be inaccurate. But in the context it was given and the fact that AMD is planning its business around that date it would suggest late July will see Windows 10 released.

Microsoft's Build event is due to take place later this month. If Microsoft wasn't planning on giving a Windows 10 release date at this event before, we'd expect it to now be confirmed.

READ: Windows 10: Release date, price and everything you need to know

