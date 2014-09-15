  Microsoft to hold Windows event on 30 September, could unveil Windows 9 preview?

Microsoft will show off the next version of Windows at a press event later this month.

The Redmond-based company sent invites to the media on 15 September, announcing a Windows event scheduled for 30 September in San Franscico. The invites indicated Microsoft will discuss "what's next for Windows and the enterprise", and executives Joe Belfiore and Terry Myerson will lead the discussion.

According to both The Verge and ZDNet, Microsoft is expected to debut a "Windows Technical Preview" at the event. The preview will not only reveal the next version of Windows - thought to be called Windows 9 - but will also allow developers and enterprise customers to get a first look at and prepare for all the coming OS changes.

That said, the invitations don't reveal if Microsoft plans to distribute the Windows Technical Preview during or after the event. It's worth mentioning as well that several leaks have suggested Microsoft wanted to make a public preview of Threshold, the codename for Windows 9, available in September or early October.

The Technical Preview, which won't disclose every new feature included in the final Windows 9 release set to launch sometime in spring 2015, supposedly focuses on major changes to the desktop, especially for Intel-based PCs. A second preview for ARM-based devices could debut in January of February of next year.

Recently, reports have claimed Windows 9 will feature a new Start menu as well as a virtual desktops feature and a Notification Center.