Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop prevents carpal tunnel, shoulder rotation with Manta ray design

Microsoft has developed a Manta ray-looking keyboard set that encourages natural postures.

The new Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop from Microsoft is a combination of the Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard and the Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse. The keyboard features a split layout, cushioned palm rest and dome shape to reduce wrist pronation. Because of its atypical look, the Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is internally dubbed "Manta ray" at the company.

The Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse is taller than most mice. It therefore reduces the contact between desktop surface and the underside of a user's hand, which helps to minimise carpal tunnel pressure. There's even a separate number pad included; it boasts additional ergonomic benefits that reduce the potential for shoulder rotation injuries.

Although the set may have a weird codename and somewhat snooze-worthy retail name, Microsoft has debuted the Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop as the latest evolution of its Natural line of ergonomic products. Microsoft first launched this line nearly 20 years ago in 1994. So it's safe to say the company has some experience in workspace setup.

The Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop is now available for $129.95 (£84) in the US. The $59.95 Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse is also available for individual purchase. Engadget said Microsoft would release the keyboard by itself in September for $81.