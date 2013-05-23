  1. Home
Microsoft unveils two new Sculpt mice with Windows 8 button

  Microsoft unveils two new Sculpt mice with Windows 8 button
Microsoft has unveiled two new computer mice, aimed to gel well with your Windows 8 PC.

The first is the Sculpt Comfort Mouse, which Microsoft calls the perfect companion to the Sculpt Comfort Keyboard that was introduced in autumn 2012. The Comfort Mouse features a touch-sensitive blue strip on the side which, when pressed, will launch the Windows 8 Start screen. The mouse connects to your PC via Bluetooth, doing away with a USB receiver still found on some wireless mice.

As well as launching the Start screen, the blue strip can be swiped to perform tasks. If you swipe up on the blue strip you can cycle through your open Windows Store apps, and if you swipe down, it will reveal all your open apps. You'll be able to swipe to your heart's content when the Sculpt Comfort Mouse launches in June for $39.95 (£27). 

microsoft unveils two new sculpt mice with windows 8 button image 3

Microsoft also unveiled the Sculpt Mobile Mouse, an evolution of the Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500. The Windows Start button is on the top, rather than the side as on the larger version, and connects via a wireless USB receiver. It features four-way scrolling where you can scroll sideways by tilting the scroll wheel to the right or left, in addition to the vertical scrolling you've come to know. 

The Sculpt Mobile Mouse will land in stores in May for $29.95.

Image credit: Microsoft

