Logitech launches trio of new keyboards

Logitech has loosed three new keyboards on the world with the launch of the Illuminated Keyboard (that just happens to be the company's thinnest ever), the Logitech diNovo Keyboard for Notebooks and the Cordless Desktop S520.

The illuminated effort claims to "make typing easy – even in the dark". Along with backlight tech, Logitech have chucked on some microlens reflectors, a multilayer painting process and laser etching, that supposedly all combines for a superior night-typing session.

With a transparent frame, the 9.3mm ultra-thin Illuminated Keyboard gets Logitech's PerfectStroke key system, soft-touch palm rest and media- and volume-control keys.

Also enjoying the PerfectStroke goodness is the diNovo Keyboard for Notebooks that offers a full-size layout, complete with number pad, 22.1mm thinness, brushed aluminium palm rest and 2.4GHz wireless tech.

The compact S520 offers one-touch access to Word, Excel and chosen internet browser and comes complete with a cordless laser mouse with the keyboard-and-mouse combination claiming to offer up to eight months of battery life for the mouse and 15 months for the keyboard.

The Illuminated Keyboard goes on sale in October for £49, the Logitech diNovo Keyboard for Notebooks will be available in the same timescale with a euro price tag of 89.99 while the Cordless Desktop S520 sees a September debut for £39.99.