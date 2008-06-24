Logitech launches first Mac webcam

Logitech is launching its first ever Mac-compatible webcam today.

The QuickCam Vision Pro for Mac is claimed to deliver "image perfect detail and exceptional video calling" through iChat and Skype.

Logitech says that users will be able to enjoy VGA-quality video at up to 30 frames per second – which is "four times as sharp and twice as smooth as any other video-calling solution - at no additional charge".

Logitech has teamed up with Carl Zeiss for the webcam’s lens, while the camera itself boasts a two megapixel sensor, and can deliver "crisp" images even as close as 10cm from the camera lens.

The webcam uses Logitech’s RightLight2 technology, which enables the unit to adjust intelligently in dim or harshly backlighted situations.

And it is claimed to be easy to use – as you can plug and play the webcam right out of the box, "so you can make a video call immediately - no software required".

"With this new webcam for Mac computers, we’ve integrated our most advanced video technologies to truly enrich your video-calling experience", says Gina Clark, general manager and vice president of Logitech’s Internet Communications business unit.

"The lens and autofocus, the sensor and the lighting software all contribute to create image-perfect detail and clarity."

The Logitech QuickCam Vision Pro webcam for Mac is expected to be available in the US and Europe next month for £69.99.