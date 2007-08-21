Logitech's Alto laptop stand goes cordless
Logitech has launched a cordless version into its Alto laptop stand range.
Designed for Windows XP and Vista laptops 15.4-inches and less, it promises to make the time you spend glued to your laptop a bit more comfortable.
The new Alto Cordless elevates your laptops's display for viewing comfort with means a more comfortable posture by raising the notebook display to eye level for the optimal viewing distance.
It boasts a full-size, cordless keyboard and number pad, while the integrated, soft palm rest provides extra wrist support, and keeps your hands away from the heat generated by the notebook.
The Alto Cordless boasts media controls that let you enjoy instant access to your digital music with media and volume controls on the keyboard.
There are three built-in hi-speed USB ports to add instant connectivity for your favourite peripherals such as cordless mice, printers, external drives, etc.
It is easy to set up and store. It just flips open when you need it for instant use on almost any surface.
It then snaps together again for easy transport and storage and you can move the detachable keyboard off to the side when you need more space.
The built-in cable restraints help organise and secure cables, reducing clutter.
All this for £84.99. Ain't bad...
