Logitech embrace Bluetooth with V470 Cordless Laser Mouse

Logitech has embraced Bluetooth, in a move away from its standard 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with the launch of a new mouse for laptop users.

The new Logitech V470 Cordless Laser Mouse for Notebooks will connect with any computer that has an integrated Bluetooth receiver offering those working on the move the option of ditching an accompanying dongle.

Features for the mouse include laser tracking over optical, side-to-side scrolling, a battery life of up to 4 months, a battery life indicator and the standard 10-metre range provided by Bluetooth.

In a move that will only confuse customers however, Logitech says the mouse is idea for those hoping to reduce the chance of interference from other 2.4GHz wireless devices, such as Wi-Fi notebooks or cordless telephones, something that it has always said never affects its own 2.4GHz wireless devices.

Available Stateside for $49.99, it will be £34.99 (that's not a great dollar/pound conversion, is it now?) in the UK and out in September.

