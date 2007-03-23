Logickeyboard offers cheap alternative to Opitmus Maximus keyboard
If you're still bulking at the $1500 price tag of the Opitmus Maximus keyboard from Art.Lebedev, then perhaps the logickeyboard is a more viable option
Instead of interactive LED lit keys, the logickeyboard is a more low tech offering - keys with shortcuts printed on them.
Users keen to master their program of choice can order up keyboards for the majority of packages and each one only costs from 59 euro for an Adobe Photoshop Apple Pro G5 White key set to 119 euro for a keyboard with Apple's Aperture as the default key setting.
The company offer a range of different keyboards for film, video, audio, graphics and CAD applications and will post to the UK and the US. Keyboards will even come with both US and UK variations.
The company even go as far as offering customers the chance of building their own keyboard dependent on their needs.
Available for both PC and Apple users, wired and wireless judging by the website there isn't a combination that they don't offer when it comes to multimedia packages.
Link
Logickeyboard
http://www.logickeyboard.com
