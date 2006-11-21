Logitech launch QuickCam Communicate STX Plus webcam

Logitech has today announced the launch of the QuickCam Communicate STX Plus for Windows Live Messenger webcam.

According to Logitech, the QuickCam Communicate STX Plus for Windows Live Messenger was created specifically to make Windows Live Messenger’s free video calling feature as easy to use as possible for people communicating with friends and family over the Internet.

Designed for desktop computers, the QuickCam Communicate STX Plus features a VGA CMOS sensor with a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels, and enhanced image performance even if lighting is less than ideal.

The camera sports a distinctive silver and black design, flexible flat-panel clip and recognisable eyeball shape. The package also includes a Logitech Internet Chat headset.

QuickCam Communicate STX Plus for Windows Live will be available from the end of November in the UK for a suggested retail price of £49.99.