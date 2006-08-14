  Logitech launches the Logitech EasyCall Desktop

Aside from launching three new VoIP handsets/headsets the company has also launched three new keyboard sets including one that features a mouse, keyboard, headset and speakerphone.

The new Logitech EasyCall Desktop is, according to Logitech, the world's first combination of a mouse, keyboard, headset and speakerphone in the same box as the company tries to show that when it comes to communicating online it’s the company to offer you the best solution.

The EasyCall Desktop's full-duplex speakerphone includes the company's RightSound technology and the speakerphone acts as the control centre for the Internet calling. The set also comes with a stereo headset that can be plugged into a convenient port on the speakerphone when privacy is important.

The cordless keyboard provides people with the ability to launch Internet communications applications, easily change their online status, and make and accept calls. It also sports speed-dialing controls, the ability to store and dial either telephone numbers or IP addresses associated with user names and is optimised for use with Internet calling applications, such as Yahoo! Messenger with Voice and AOL's AIM service in the US, and Skype in Europe.

The Logitech EasyCall Desktop will be available in the US and Europe beginning in mid-September. The suggested retail price in the US is $129.99 and in the UK £89.99.

The company has also announced the Logitech Cordless Desktop MX3200 Laser mouse-and-keyboard combination and a Logitech Cordless Desktop LX 710 Laser set.

The Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 3200 Laser is Logitech's first product to feature AgION antimicrobial compound, providing protection against the growth of a broad range of bacteria, mold and mildew.

The Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 3200 Laser will be available in the US beginning in October and in Europe beginning in December. The suggested retail price in the US is $99.99 and in the UK £79.99.

The Logitech Cordless Desktop LX 710 is the company's mid-range keyboard set and it will be available in the US and Europe beginning in mid-August. The suggested retail price in the US is $79.99 and in the UK £49.99.