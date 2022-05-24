Logitech finally makes its MX keyboards mechanical

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech has given its MX Keys lineup a welcome freshening by adding mechanical switches to it for the first time, in both a TKL and full-sized version.

The keyboards (called straightforwardly the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini) can be outfitted with a choice of three switch types - Brown, Red or Blue, with different degrees of clickiness for each.

Brown is the quietest and therefore potentially the most attractive to those looking to make use of the keyboards for producitivity. That, after all, is the focus of the MX lineup, even though these will also now be great options for those who like to game in their non-work hours.

They're both consequently fairly non-descript to look at - while there is nice white backlighting, you won't get any fancy RGB lighting to enhance that gamer feel, but they're impressively low-profile for mechanical keyboards nonetheless.

Logitech has also brought out a new version of its supreme MX Master 3 mouse - the MX Master 3S, which is the same in all the key parts but now has a far more silent click, again helpful for those working in quiter environments who value some serenity.

This all doesn't come cheap, though, with the MX Mechanical Mini coming in at $149.99/£149.99 and the full-size MX Mechanical at $169.99/£169.99.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.