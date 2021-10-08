(Pocket-lint) - Keyboards have come a long way over the past couple of years. No longer do you have to slam down on rigid keys that increase the risk of Carpal tunnel or wrist pains through continued and extended use. Thanks to modern keyboards and their highly responsive keys, you can now type away for hours without wrist pains and minimal inaccuracies. But keyboards have further still to go, as evidenced by Logitech’s latest generation of ultra-sleek, minimalist, wireless keyboards, MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac.

MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac are incredibly compact, sleek, and minimalist wireless keyboards with smart backlit keys. Measuring 20.97mm x 295.99mm and weighing only 506.4g, you can easily carry them while travelling, and they also look pretty amazing on any workspace. Whether you work in an office or work from home or work as a digital nomad, Logitech MX Keys Mini allows you to power through with optimal precision.

Here are five unique features that make Logitech MX Keys Mini the best wireless keyboard for work.

If your profession involves constant typing and computer work, you need an ergonomically designed keyboard just as much as an ergonomic chair, especially since extended repetitive motions can cause wrist pain. MX Keys Mini has a minimalist form that facilitates optimal shoulder and wrist alignment, minimizing the strain on your wrists. The keyboard is compact enough that your hands don’t have to travel far to reach the mouse. And the keys are incredibly responsive, so your fingers can glide through with optimal ease and fluidity.

Perfect Stroke is one of Logitech’s most innovative non-mechanical typing technologies, designed to facilitate an ultra-fluid typing experience. The spherically shaped keys match your fingertips, placing all of the keys at your fingertips without taking up unnecessary space. The keys are also extremely stable, which reduces noise while optimizing their responsiveness. This allows you to flip across the keyboard with minimal effort and optimal precision. Not only does it improve the accuracy of your typing, but it reduces the effort necessary during long periods of typing.

Logitech MX Keys Mini adds three new keys to enhance the keyboard’s functionality — dictation, mute/unmute microphone, and emoji keys. The dictation key is provided by Windows and macOS, and it’s only available in select countries. It allows you to dictate the text rather than typing it out. The mute/unmute microphone is available for everyone, and it’s particularly useful when you need to seamlessly mute/ unmute yourself during Zoom meetings. And the emoji key is an innovative addition perfectly suited for an age wherein emojis are increasingly becoming a standardized form of communication.

Power efficiency is essential for those who work on the go, i.e., frequent travellers, digital nomads, and others embracing non-traditional forms of work. MX Keys Mini runs for up to 10 days on a full charge with normal usage, i.e., if you use the keyboard with the backlight turned on. However, the keyboard automatically adjusts the backlighting according to the ambient lighting conditions, so you’ll increase the battery life by working in bright conditions. If you turn the backlight off completely, you can make your keyboard go for up to 5 months at full charge.

Logitech MX Keys Mini is incredibly compatible with numerous systems, and you can wirelessly connect it to three devices with Bluetooth Low Energy. As such, it’s the perfect keyboard for professionals with multiple devices or shared workspaces. The MX Keys Mini is compatible with macOS 10.15 or later, iOS 13.4 or later, Windows® 10 or later, AndroidTM 5.0 or later, Linux, and Chrome OSTM. If you’re in an Apple-exclusive space, you can also get the MX Keys Mini for Mac, which is compatible with macOS 10.15 or later, iOS 13.4 or later, and iPadOSTM 14 or later.

Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac truly carry us into the next generation of wireless smart keyboards. Besides being optimized with cutting-edge features and technologies ideal for work, they also look pretty awesome sitting on your desk. If you’re looking to upgrade your system with a sleek, powerful, wireless keyboard, you should definitely give MX Keys Mini a shot. You can pick it up now for £99.99.

