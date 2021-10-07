(Pocket-lint) - Traditional keyboards are notoriously clunky and inconvenient. They’re often large, take up considerable space on your work desk, have to be hooked to your computer, and can’t travel with you. They may have served their purpose in traditional, stationary workspaces, but their relevance is quickly fading in the new age of wireless connectivity and a work-from-anywhere mindset. You very well can’t carry your keyboard back and forth between your home and office or while travelling, can you?

Logitech has carved a name for itself by staying ahead of the curve, modifying its technologies to suit the latest cultural norms. And as our culture shifts towards wireless connectivity and portability, they’ve rolled out the innovative, minimalist MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac. Below, we identify five convincing reasons for you to consider downsizing your keyboard and going wireless with the Logitech MX Keys Mini.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Logitech MX Keys Mini is its compact size and minimalist design. It measures 20.97mm (height) x 295.99mm (width) x 131.95mm (depth) and weighs 506.4g, making it significantly lighter, smaller, and slimmer than most other keyboards out there. The keyboard has been designed for professionals, creatives, and travellers who want to declutter their workspace.

However, the smaller size doesn’t come at the expense of functionality. Instead of shortening the keys, the MX Keys Mini optimizes the key shape and spacing to ensure they rest comfortably on your fingertips, cutting out all unnecessary space between keys. This design allows all of the keys to fit comfortably within a narrower and smaller frame, making it ideal for a modern workspace.

The modern workspace is characterized by its dynamic nature and flexibility. Most people are no longer stuck in one place from 9 to 5. You might work from home or a coffee shop or have to fly around frequently. A traditional keyboard certainly isn’t ideal for those situations. That’s why it’s more important than ever to use compact, wireless keyboards. Besides being small, however, you also need a keyboard with an incredibly strong battery. After all, there’s no point in having a wireless keyboard if you have to charge it every couple of hours.

Logitech MX Keys Mini is incredibly compact and lightweight, as mentioned previously. But it’s also incredibly energy efficient, which is essential for frequent travellers or those who can’t charge their products too frequently. The keyboard can stay powered up for up to 10 days on a full charge and up to 5 months with the backlighting turned off. Furthermore, the intelligent backlight senses the ambient lighting conditions and adjusts accordingly, thereby helping you optimize the energy. As such, the MX Keys Mini is wireless in the truest sense of the word.

Most people don’t think about this, but the spacing between the keys on your keyboard actively impacts how fast you type. If there’s a lot of unnecessary space between keys, your fingers have to traverse more distance, which significantly slows down your typing over extended periods. If the keyboard is large, you may also have to move your hands considerably to reach the mouse, further slowing things down.

Logitech MX Keys Mini’s compact size ensures that you can glide across the keyboard easily. You can also reach for the mouse with ease since it won’t be far from the keyboard. The keys are also more stable than most keyboards, which increases responsiveness and reduces noise. That allows you to glide across the keyboard without having to slam down on the keys. Basically, every aspect of the keyboard is designed to maximize your typing potential.

Older keyboards didn’t pay much emphasis on maintaining an ergonomic design. The need for ergonomics wasn’t always clear because the act of typing doesn’t seem like it would cause any pain. However, repetitive movements can lead to wrist pains due to numerous factors affecting your productivity. That’s why you should opt for modern keyboards designed using the latest ergonomic principles.

Logitech MX Keys Mini ensures an ergonomic design. The keys offer satisfying feedback and are incredibly responsive, so you don’t need to press down on them hard. Furthermore, the keyboard’s dimensions ensure that your shoulders and wrists are perfectly aligned to reduce strains during extended periods of work. If you have a job or hobby that requires you to type for several hours a day, the MX Keys Mini is essential for you.

Emojis are no longer considered cute extras that you attach to your texts with friends. They are now considered a commonplace, mainstream, and sometimes even essential component of online communication.

While typing, most people need to use their mouse or trackpad to navigate to the emoji settings on the screen. But the MX Keys Mini includes a special key for instant emojis, taking your communications to the next level. The keyboard also includes additional keys for dictation and mute/unmute microphone, both of which are essential these days.

