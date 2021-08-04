(Pocket-lint) - Getting good devices to help you study is one of those things that you don't necessarily appreciate the value of until you do it. All of a sudden, you'll realise what you've been missing out on by using your laptop's built-in keys, or whatever cheap mouse you've been getting by on.

Logitech has long made some of the very best and stylish keyboards and mice in the business, and we wanted to highlight two of its best options at the impressively affordable end of the pricing scale - check them out below.

If your priority is more focussed on portability, we've been using Logitech's K380 keyboard as a flexible work and study companion for over a year and have loved every second of it.

It's a compact little keyboard, with a youthful design, but still feels brilliant to type on and, importantly, retains the incredibly easy device switching that Logitech is so good at. Pairing this with a laptop and a stand will change your study experience hugely, helping you get better viewing angles and ensuring your typing experience is as easy as it should be.

For the extremely reasonable price it's available for, we really think this would be an affordable upgrade that almost any of our readers could benefit from, and you can pick it up from Curry's PC World in blue, pink, grey or white (see below for recommended mice in matching colours) to make sure that it fits with whatever design ethos you've got going on. Even better, it's flexible enough to work equally well on a Mac or PC setup, so you don't have to worry about compatibility at all.

If you're also on the lookout for a mouse, though, and you don't mind quite so much about fancy bells and whistles, Logitech also has a budget option here that is just as outstanding at its own price. The M350 Pebble Mouse is simplicity itself - a delightful little mouse that easily connects to almost any device you can think of. Plus, you can purchase it in the same colours as the Logitech K380 keyboard, adding style to your workspace.

It's nice and slim, but with a raised back to still make it really comfortable to use, and is small enough to slip into even a small bag, making it really perfect for workspaces that change all the time. A great scroll wheel and reliable clicks make it simple to use, and we've been really impressed by it as a portable option in recent months. That makes it ideal for students or anyone who might be moving from place to place throughout the day.