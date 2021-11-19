Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Check out these fantastic discounts on Logitech gaming gadgets

Contributing editor
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
(Pocket-lint) - For Black Friday there are some nice discounts on Logitech peripherals to help get your game on. These are deals worth eyeing, no matter your favourite gaming style.

There are deals available in both the US and the UK. We're also expecting to see more over the next few days, so be sure to check back if you're after a gaming bargain. 

US Logitech deals

Looking for a deal on an awesome mouse, headset or other Logitech peripheral? Then these are the deals worth checking out. 

See the full Amazon hub for a range of deals at a glance with up to 40% off Logitech products. But our list below are products we've tried and would highly recommend. 

These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy if you are a professional
These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy if you are a professional By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED - save $50 now $99.99 now

The Logitech G502 is one of our favourite gaming mice with a nice ergonomic design, clever weight adjustment system, 16,000 DPI and an infinite spinning scroll well.  Now it's even more appealing. 

Logitech G29 - save $156 now $243.98

The PlayStation-centric G29 Driving Force wheel is also discounted. If you're into racing then this is appealing. 

Logitech G903 Lightspeed - save $60 now $89.99

Another fantastic gaming mouse from Logitech, with an insane battery life, good looks, plenty of programmable buttons, adjustable weight system and much more. 

Logitech G915 Wireless - $50 now $199.99

The full-sized version of one of our favourite keyboards nows has a Black Friday discount that makes it even more appealing. 

UK Logitech deals

UK gamers can save on Logitech peripherals too. There's a whole collection of awesome deals currently running on Amazon that you can see here

Below are some of the best bargains we've found so far. 

Logitech G Farm Simulator bundle - save £81 now £118.99

Like your games a little slower paced and muddy? Then this Farm Simulator setup is probably the purchase for you.

Logitech G PRO X Wireless - save £30.99 now £159

Logitech's G Pro X is a superbly comfortable and aesthetically pleasing gaming headset that works on a variety of devices including PC, PS4, Switch and more. It has DTX Headphone X surround sound and clever Blue Voice tech too. 

Logitech G915 TKL - save £81.01 now £117.99

The Logitech G915 TKL is one of our very favourite compact gaming keyboards. It's now even more appealing with a massive Black Friday discount. 

More early Black Friday UK deals

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 13 November 2020.
