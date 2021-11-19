Check out these fantastic discounts on Logitech gaming gadgets

(Pocket-lint) - For Black Friday there are some nice discounts on Logitech peripherals to help get your game on. These are deals worth eyeing, no matter your favourite gaming style.
There are deals available in both the US and the UK. We're also expecting to see more over the next few days, so be sure to check back if you're after a gaming bargain.
US Logitech deals
Looking for a deal on an awesome mouse, headset or other Logitech peripheral? Then these are the deals worth checking out.
See the full Amazon hub for a range of deals at a glance with up to 40% off Logitech products. But our list below are products we've tried and would highly recommend.
The Logitech G502 is one of our favourite gaming mice with a nice ergonomic design, clever weight adjustment system, 16,000 DPI and an infinite spinning scroll well. Now it's even more appealing.
The PlayStation-centric G29 Driving Force wheel is also discounted. If you're into racing then this is appealing.
Another fantastic gaming mouse from Logitech, with an insane battery life, good looks, plenty of programmable buttons, adjustable weight system and much more.
The full-sized version of one of our favourite keyboards nows has a Black Friday discount that makes it even more appealing.
UK Logitech deals
UK gamers can save on Logitech peripherals too. There's a whole collection of awesome deals currently running on Amazon that you can see here.
Below are some of the best bargains we've found so far.
Like your games a little slower paced and muddy? Then this Farm Simulator setup is probably the purchase for you.
Logitech's G Pro X is a superbly comfortable and aesthetically pleasing gaming headset that works on a variety of devices including PC, PS4, Switch and more. It has DTX Headphone X surround sound and clever Blue Voice tech too.
The Logitech G915 TKL is one of our very favourite compact gaming keyboards. It's now even more appealing with a massive Black Friday discount.
More early Black Friday UK deals
- OnePlus 9 Pro: Save £200, now £729
- OnePlus 9 5G: Get £150 off, priced at £579
- OnePlus 8 Pro: £500 discount to £399
- Xiaomi Mi 11: 25% saving, down to £599
- Xiaomi 11T: Reduced by £110, now £439
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular: £70 saving, to £629
- Fossil Men's Gen 5 LTE: Over £105 off, to £223.70
- Suunto 7 Smartwatch: Save over £183, now just £245.60
- Withings ScanWatch: View offer for £299.95 w/ £50 off
- WD_BLACK SN750 2TB NVMe SSD: Save £254, now £205.99
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: Reduced by £170.49 to £269.30
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Generation: 57% off RRP, now £129.99
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: Now £99.99, with 44% discount
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: Save £70, down to £149.99
- Sony WF-1000XM4: £51 off today, at £199
- Fire HD 10 Plus: 45% off to £109.99
- Kindle Oasis: Now £199.99, w. £60 off
- Fire HD 8 Plus: Get £50 off at £89.99
- Echo Show 8: Save 40%, now £59.99
- Echo (4th generation): 39% discount to £54.99
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £39.99, reduced by 47%
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off to £25
- Echo Dot (4th gen): £28.99, with a 42% saving
- Fire 7: 33% taken off, to £39.99
- Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99
- Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 37% off at £164.98
- HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £105 off £144
- Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen: 53% off at £18.99
- JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off
- Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today
- Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £40 saving to £159
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44
- Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%
- Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199
- Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199