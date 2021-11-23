Check out these fantastic discounts on Logitech gaming gadgets

(Pocket-lint) - For Black Friday there are some nice discounts on Logitech peripherals to help get your game on. These are deals worth eyeing, no matter your favourite gaming style.
There are deals available in both the US and the UK. We're also expecting to see more over the next few days, so be sure to check back if you're after a gaming bargain.
US Logitech deals
Looking for a deal on an awesome mouse, headset or other Logitech peripheral? Then these are the deals worth checking out.
See the full Amazon hub for a range of deals at a glance with up to 40% off Logitech products. But our list below are products we've tried and would highly recommend.
The Logitech G502 is one of our favourite gaming mice with a nice ergonomic design, clever weight adjustment system, 16,000 DPI and an infinite spinning scroll well. Now it's even more appealing.
The PlayStation-centric G29 Driving Force wheel is also discounted. If you're into racing then this is appealing.
Another fantastic gaming mouse from Logitech, with an insane battery life, good looks, plenty of programmable buttons, adjustable weight system and much more.
The full-sized version of one of our favourite keyboards nows has a Black Friday discount that makes it even more appealing.
UK Logitech deals
UK gamers can save on Logitech peripherals too. There's a whole collection of awesome deals currently running on Amazon that you can see here.
Below are some of the best bargains we've found so far.
A lightweight, compact and specs rich mouse from Logitech that's now lighter on your wallet too.
Like your games a little slower paced and muddy? Then this Farm Simulator setup is probably the purchase for you.
Logitech's G Pro X is a superbly comfortable and aesthetically pleasing gaming headset that works on a variety of devices including PC, PS4, Switch and more. It has DTX Headphone X surround sound and clever Blue Voice tech too.
The Logitech G915 TKL is one of our very favourite compact gaming keyboards. It's now even more appealing with a massive Black Friday discount.
More early Black Friday UK deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off to £25
- Fire HD 8 Plus: Get £50 off at £89.99
- Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen: 53% off at £18.99
- Echo Show 8: Save 40%, now £59.99
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £39.99, reduced by 47%
- WD_BLACK SN750 2TB NVMe SSD: Save £254, now £205.99
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: Reduced by £170.49 to £269.30
- Fire HD 10 Plus: 45% off to £109.99
- Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP
- Beats headphones: Save 47%
- Echo (4th generation): 39% discount to £54.99
- Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%
- Fire 7: 33% taken off, to £39.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44
- Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99
- Kindle Oasis: Now £199.99, w/ £60 off
- Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 37% off at £164.98
- eero mesh Wi-Fi: 43% discount
- Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99
- OnePlus 9 Pro: Save £200, now £729
- OnePlus 9 5G: Get £150 off, priced at £579
- OnePlus 8 Pro: £500 discount to £399
- Xiaomi Mi 11: 25% saving, down to £599
- Xiaomi 11T: Reduced by £110, now £439
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular: £70 saving, to £629
- Fossil Men's Gen 5 LTE: Over £105 off, to £223.70
- Suunto 7 Smartwatch: Save over £183, now just £245.60
- Withings ScanWatch: View offer for £299.95 w/ £50 off
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Generation: 57% off RRP, now £129.99
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: Now £99.99, with 44% discount
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: Save £70, down to £149.99
- Sony WF-1000XM4: £51 off today, at £199
- HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £105 off £144
- JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off
- Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today
- Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £40 saving to £159
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199