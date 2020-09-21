(Pocket-lint) - Logitech's vice-like grip on the home working market doesn't show any signs of letting up - it makes a wide selection of our favourite bits of gear when it comes to productivity, including keyboards and mice for pretty much any machine you might be working on.

Now it's unveiled the latest in its MX Anywhere line of compact mice, the MX Anywhere 3, and it looks suitably delightful to work with. It's been designed entirely with adaptability in mind, too, making it ideal for the worker who can't be sure where they'll be situated each and every day.

Small and low-profile by design, it can connect by Bluetooth or using Logitech's recognisable Unifying receiver, it'll last 70 days on a full charge by USB-C, but if you do get caught by it dying a single minute of charge will buy you three hours of use, so it's a bit of star on the battery side.

You can swap between three devices with stored connections at the tap of a button, while the latest version of Logitech's MagSpeed scrolling wheel should also make for really zippy and satisfying scrolling.

Logitech's made two versions of the mouse, too, adding an MX Anywhere 3 for Mac to the standard version, but it's just a little more optimised for Apple's software, rather than being substantially different. However, the Mac version is limited to MacOS and iPadOS, so we'd think the standard MX Anywhere 3 would be a safer bet for most people.

The MX Anywhere 3 isn't quite out yet, but launches on September 25 on Amazon. It'll cost $79.99 or £79.99 regardless of which version you pick.

squirrel_widget_2680561

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.