Logitech G's latest gaming gear is more colourful than ever

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech G has unveiled a number of gaming peripherals with bolder, brighter colours and customisations options.

Gone are the days of black and grey thanks to this new collection that includes a headset, mice and an updated version of one of our favourite gaming keyboards.

Introducing a vibrant new way to play, meet the Color Collection.#KeepPlaying https://t.co/AFL5PCXdw1 pic.twitter.com/tpjcMC93IC — Logitech G (@LogitechG) August 25, 2020

This new collection includes the new G733 Wireless headset, G203 and G305 gaming mice and an awesome white version of the G915 TKL wireless gaming keyboard.

The star of the show is likely to be the G733 Wireless. This new headset is not only available in various colourways including white, blue, lilac and black but also can be customised with various quirky microphone covers (such as a moustache, heart and a thumbs up) and bold headbands too.

At just 278 grams, the G733 is designed to be lightweight, snazzy and capable. It also sports as much as 29 hours of battery life, 20 meters of wireless range and dual-zone Lightsync RGB lighting too.

Logitech G says this line-up of more colourful gaming gear has been created to "meet the needs of more diverse consumers" and to encourage "gamers to put more thought into the colours they use and what it conveys about their individual style and personality."

Like the G733, both the new gaming mice (the G203 and G305) are available in bold new colour options including black, white, blue and lilac. So there are plenty of options to brighten up your gaming area.

All the new products will also be available from September 2020.

