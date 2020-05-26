Logitech reveals a Tenkeyless version of its much-loved G915 gaming keyboard

Under it's Logitech G gaming brand, Logitech has unveiled the G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard. A wireless keyboard that boasts all manner of features and specs. Those specs include an unbelievable battery life that Logitech claims offers as much as 135 days of use.

The main highlight of the G915 TKL is of course that Tenkeyless design. The more compact form factor makes this a portable and comfortable gaming keyboard that takes up less space on your desk - but certainly no less presence.

The Logitech G915 TKL is certainly a looker, with an eye-catching design and simple features we've come to love including easy-access media keys, volume wheel and more.

What's likely more appealing though is the fact the G915 TKL sports Logitech G's high-performance, low-profile GL mechanical key switches. Meaning faster actuation and a more satisfying gaming experience. Logitech says that these key switches are designed to be half the height of traditional switches and offer 25 per cent faster actuation as well as a better typing experience.

They also come in a choice of GL Linear, GL Tactile or GL Clicky switches depending on your preference. With linear being the smoothest, tactile offering more feedback and clicky giving you that full-on mechanical keyboard sound.

The low-profile switches also help with something else - a design that's crafted to result in one of the thinnest keyboards on the market and the company's most advanced gaming keyboard yet.

Of course, the Logitech G915 TKL also boasts Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology, which means an accurate 1ms report rate and incredible battery life too. With RGB lighting turned on you'll be able to play for 40 hours before you need to plug in. With it off, Logitech says you could manage up to 135 days - assuming you play for eight hours a day. There's also Lightsync to match up your lighting with other Logitech peripherals as well.

The Logitech G915 TKL will be available to buy from June for £199.99.