Logitech has revealed an addition to its webcam line-up that's aimed at modern video creators looking to stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and more.

The aptly named StreamCam is a 1080p/60 FPS capable webcam that comes with flexible mounting options that include both monitor and tripod mounts, a long five-foot USB-C cable and dual omnidirectional microphones with noise reduction filters.

StreamCam can also be used to capture both landscape and portrait style video, making it ideal for recording footage for social media and stories for Instagram and Facebook. It promises crisp 1080p video capture with AI-enabled facial tracking that allows for smart focus and accurate exposure during recordings.

The StreamCam also works with Logitech Capture software which allows you to stream directly to your preferred social platform as well as doing things like tieing in recording from two webcams at once, adding live text overlays, filters and more.

As you'd expect StreamCam also supports XSplit and Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), so you can loop it into your current streaming setup with ease.

It's also available in two finishes that include white or graphite, which makes a refreshing change from the usual boring black webcams you'll find elsewhere. Find out more about StreamCam here.